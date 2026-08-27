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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

New move from Álvarez to fulfil Barcelona's dream: Simeone responds decisively

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
J. Alvarez
D. Simeone
Spain
Argentina

He was absent from training for the second day in a row

Argentina's Julian Alvarez has turned to a fresh tactic to force Atletico Madrid into selling him to Barcelona this summer.

The forward skipped training for the second day running on Thursday at the Cerro del Espino ground in Majadahonda.

Atletico again blamed his absence on "illness", but the situation is worsening with just four days left before the window closes.

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Atletico issued a statement on their website reaffirming that they will not negotiate with Barcelona over the striker. Yet the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" has revealed his latest bid to chase his dream of pulling on the Barcelona shirt.

According to the report, Alvarez contacted his captains, Koke, Jan Oblak and Gimenez, to help sort out his dispute with the club and clear the way for Barcelona to open talks.

 Diego Simeone shut it down. The coach told his players they could do nothing, that the decision rested with the club alone, and that they were powerless to help him.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums


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