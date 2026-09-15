New developments regarding Senegal's appeal against Morocco's title

Senegalese reports have revealed new developments in the legal case over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco. The Senegalese Football Federation have taken the fight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), appealing against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision that handed Morocco the title.

According to the Senegalese website "Senenews", CAS will hold its first hearing on the case on 8 October.

That date will not bring the final ruling, though, contrary to what many had expected.

Several more sessions and meetings must take place before the court reaches a verdict. The fate of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, then, will not be settled in October.

Cast your mind back to the final. Senegal and Morocco met in a showpiece that boiled over in the closing minutes.

Senegal celebrated winning the title after victory on the pitch, only for Morocco to lodge an appeal with the African Confederation's committees.

The CAF Appeals Committee upheld the Moroccan appeal. That decision handed the title to Morocco and stripped Senegal of their crown, driving the beaten side to CAS to contest it.

"Senenews" explained that the heart of the dispute lies with events during stoppage time, after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty.

A number of Senegalese players briefly walked off in protest at the decision, halting the match. That incident has become one of the central elements in the disciplinary file.

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