The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced the date of the hearing for the dispute over the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, to decide the identity of the champion between Morocco and Senegal.

The court confirmed, in an official statement issued today, Friday, that the hearing will be held on 8 October at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Senegalese federation lodged its appeal on 25 March.

Today's announcement backs up the press reports that had pointed to a September or October hearing, killing off rumours on social media that the court was about to hand down its ruling this month.

The Senegalese Football Federation wants CAF's decision annulled. The Confederation of African Football considered Senegal to have withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win and the title.

In its complaint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Senegalese federation is also asking to be recognised as champion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

A closed hearing and a subsequent decision

The parties involved did not agree to fast-track the case, the court clarified in its statement. It will therefore proceed on the usual timetable set out in the court's procedural rules.

According to the statement, CAS fixed the hearing date after consulting all parties. None of them asked for the hearing to be public, so it will take place behind closed doors.

Once the hearing ends, the arbitration panel will begin its deliberations, with the final decision to follow later. The court confirmed it cannot yet set a date for announcing the ruling, and stressed that no decision will come on the day of the hearing.

CAS warns against unofficial information

CAS warned against the spread of inaccurate information online about the case, confirming that only statements from its official channels carry weight.

Any announcement on this file will appear on its official website, the court said, calling on accredited media outlets to send their enquiries to the court's media office.

Earlier this month, CAS had already denied announcing a ruling in favour of Senegal, following the rumours doing the rounds on fan platforms at the time.

Africa awaits the final decision

African fans are waiting on the sports court to decide whether it upholds CAF's ruling of 17 March or annuls it for good.

The CAF appeals committee had overturned the first-instance decision, stripping the title from Senegal and awarding it administratively to Morocco over the events that unfolded in the final.

Here is what sparked it. Senegal's players briefly left the pitch during extra time in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco. The spot-kick was taken and missed, and Senegal later scored through Bab Gaye.

Morocco never converted the penalty, yet the African confederation still handed them a 3-0 win administratively, citing the violation committed by Senegal under the appeals committee's decision.

The Senegalese Football Federation flatly rejected the ruling. Branding it "unfair" and "administrative theft", the federation formally appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reclaim its right to the title.

The CAS hearing will settle the tournament's fate. Two outcomes are in play: uphold the African confederation's decision and keep Morocco as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, or scrap the sanction, restore the result on the pitch and hand the title to Senegal.