An English press report revealed on Wednesday a new decision from UEFA regarding the Croatia versus England match in the UEFA Nations League.

According to The Sun, UEFA officials announced last February that the game in Rijeka on 3 October would be played behind closed doors.

The punishment followed crowd disturbances at Croatia's last matches under UEFA's supervision, specifically the Nations League quarter-final against France in March 2025.

Croatia will also be denied any fans at their opening match in the Nations League, in the Czech Republic on 26 September.

UEFA have, however, granted 100 English fans permission to attend next month's Nations League clash in Croatia.

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The English Football Association had lodged an appeal with UEFA, arguing that England's fans, many of whom travel to away matches, were being punished for incidents they had nothing to do with.

Those lobbying efforts paid off, if only slightly. UEFA agreed to let 100 Three Lions supporters through the gates.

The official England Supporters Travel Club announced: "We are pleased to confirm that, following discussions with UEFA, a small delegation of England Supporters Travel Club members will be allowed to attend the England versus Croatia match in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday 3 October".

It continued: "The match will be held behind closed doors following UEFA's sanction against Croatia. Nevertheless, we have been granted permission to allocate 100 free tickets to active members of the England Supporters Travel Club for the 2026-2028 season, giving a small number of our fans the chance to attend the match".