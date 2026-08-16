New blow for Atletico: Alvarez drops a bombshell

The future of Julian Alvarez has taken a new twist that could reshuffle the deck in the closing days of the transfer window. The Atletico Madrid striker has refused a move to Arsenal, snubbing Mikel Arteta despite the manager intervening personally to convince the Argentine to join, according to Basel Tabal, the beIN Sports correspondent in Barcelona.

Tabal claims Atletico have no objection to Alvarez leaving for Arsenal. The player, though, insists on rejecting that option, placing the Madrid club in a difficult position. The Argentine remains committed to a move to Barcelona, his preferred destination.

These developments extend an escalating crisis between Alvarez and Atletico. It began after the player, while on World Cup duty with Argentina, announced his desire to leave the club to chase what he called his "dream", words widely read as a wish to join Barcelona.

Alvarez had explained that he spoke with Atletico officials and those handling his future, and that he sees leaving as the best option for everyone. That opened the door to a wide race for his services, with Barcelona, Arsenal and other clubs all keen.

The crisis did not stop at the player's desire to leave. Atletico are holding firm, refusing to ease his move to Barcelona. The club have no wish to strengthen a direct La Liga rival.

A move to Arsenal looks more palatable to the Madrid hierarchy, which explains why Arteta tried to sell the player on the English project himself.

Recent reports suggest Arsenal remain strongly interested in Alvarez, even knowing he prefers Barcelona. The English club have tried to exploit the friction between the striker and Atletico to swing the deal in their favour.

Alvarez's return to training has made things even more delicate for Atletico. AS report that the club are waiting for the player to apologise and knuckle down with the team, while stressing that the management have no intention of opening negotiations over a switch to Barcelona, whatever the speculation about his future.

Barcelona, meanwhile, face a hugely complex equation. The Catalan club rate Alvarez among their attacking targets, and the player wants to wear their shirt. Completing the deal, though, first means overcoming Atletico's stance, as well as the financial hurdles that make it a heavy strain on the club's coffers.