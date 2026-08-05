New and surprising development surrounding Jerayno Schaken and Feyenoord

Jerayno Schaken joined Feyenoord's first-team group training on Tuesday. The 17-year-old winger, who is attracting interest from FC Twente, therefore missed a friendly involving the club's highest youth side.

Feyenoord Youth Watcher, usually a reliable source, reported the update. It is the latest development around the highly rated talent, who caused a surprise last week.

Twente submitted a bid of €1 million for Schaken, who remains under contract at Feyenoord until mid-2028.

Feyenoord rejected the offer, much to the anger of his father Ruben. He then hit out at his former employer in an interview with ESPN.

Schaken senior claims the Rotterdam club are asking for as much as €10 million for his son. "An absurd amount for a youth player who has yet to make his debut for the first team. This is sabotage by Feyenoord. I will not let this happen to my son."

Monday was set for another meeting between Feyenoord and Schaken. A day later, he was back training with the senior side.

Without Schaken, Feyenoord Under-21s drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace Under-21s. Twan Schens and Izu Onunta got the Rotterdam side's goals.