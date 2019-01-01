'Never say never' - Chelsea star Abraham won't rule out Nigeria switch as he waits on England call

The Premier League's joint-top scorer is keeping the door open to play for his parent's home country despite already lining up in a Three Lions shirt

striker and Premier League scoring leader Tammy Abraham has left the door open to joining up with the national team, leaving insecure over his future.

Gareth Southgate will be sweating on losing the player he called up in November 2017, but has still only played in friendly matches, which leaves Abraham the option to switch national teams allegiances.

The 21-year-old was born in London but he qualifies for the Super Eagles through paternal lineage. The Premier League's joint-top scorer left the door open to Nigeria after he stole headlines with a hat-trick in a 5-2 win away to Wolves.

"Yes, I have heard the talk. I have not really been focused on that yet," Abraham said at Molineux Stadium. "I think when the time comes, the times comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.

"We never know. You can never say never, whatever comes first really. I just have to keep full focus on Chelsea. It has been a good day at the office for the boys and me. Coming here is never easy. We played well, thankfully, I scored three and we got the three points."

Chelsea's 11 league goals have all come from homegrown players like Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also got on the scoresheet in the midlands.

The trio walked off the pitch arm-in-arm on Saturday as Abraham held onto the match ball after he became the youngest Chelsea player to score a hat-trick. However, the homegrown star's Chelsea dream may not have come to fruition as he nearly moved to Wolves in January after the Blues accepted a £25 million ($31m) offer.

Abraham is grateful for the interest Wolves showed but is glad he has remained in west London to see the new manager Frank Lampard offer him a chance.

"A team like Wolves are a great side and I was always honoured to hear that news," Abraham added. "My dream was to always be at Chelsea, play at Chelsea and right now I am living the dream. I am always a player who believed in myself.

"I had a rough patch after what I went through against . I always believed I would come through it and get on top of it. The boys have always been there to support me and have created the chances. It is just about me being in the right place at the right time.

"I am delighted to be scoring goals for a team I have grown up loving and have always wanted to play for. It is just an amazing feeling. I just have to keep this going and we hopefully keep getting wins as well. That’s the most important thing."

Chelsea will quickly turn their focus to their return to the as they welcome to Stamford Bridge. After showing he is capable of scoring in the Premier League, Abraham is keen to do it on the European stage for the first time in his career.

"That’s the next target [to score in Europe]. We move on from this game," Abraham concluded. "We have got the points. We have another thing to focus on and that’s Tuesday in the Champions League.

"It hasn’t kicked in yet. I have grown up watching big stars playing in the Champions League. To play in it myself would be a dream. Players like the gaffer, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry, great legends. They have been there and done it. I want to follow the same path."