Neuer's ex-Schalke team-mate found alive and well four years after being pronounced dead

The former right-back's ex-wife has been accused of fraud after collecting life insurance following the erroneous news of his death

Former defender Hiannick Kamba has been found to be alive and well four years after being pronounced dead in a car accident.

The Congolese defender, who was a team-mate of Manuel Neuer during the goalkeeper's time at Schalke, was declared dead in January 2016 following an apparent crash in his home country.

At the time, his club, eighth-tier side VfB Huls, reported that the former Schalke youth player had tragically passed in the accident, but Kamba has now been found alive in Gelsenkirchen as prosecutors now launch an investigation.

Prosecutor Anette Milk says that the case is now being investigated against Kamba's ex-wife, who is said to have collected a six-figure life insurance payment after Kamba's supposed death.

The ex-wife claims she realised that she was eligible the life insurance payout after the news broke and presented documents to the insurance company to prove his death. Now, however, she is accused of fraud, with reports stating that the documents may have been forged.

“The accused is accused of fraud, but she denies the fact. The proceedings are still ongoing,” Milk told Bild. “[Kamba] stated that his companions had left him during the night while on a trip to the interior of the Congo in January 2016 and they took his papers, money and telephone.”

According to Bild, Kamba, now 33, will be named as a witness in the investigation of the case. Kamba submitted an application to return to in 2018 and, following a number of obstacles in the process, recently settled back in Gelsenkirchen.

The former right-back is back at his old job now that he has resettled in Germany, working as a chemical technician for an energy supply company.

Kamba and his parents fled the Congo in 1986, but his family was deported back to the African country in 2005.

However, Kamba was allowed to stay in Germany thanks to his youth team status at Schalke, as he was granted asylum and residency rights.

It was at Schalke that he played alongside Bayern star Neuer, who was a member of the club from 1991-2001.

Kamba spent his entire senior career playing for a variety of clubs across Germany's lower leagues.