Neuer: we are working to avoid a repeat of the Paris Saint-Germain clash

Manuel Neuer hailed his Bayern Munich teammates after a thumping 5-1 win over Stuttgart on Friday evening at the Allianz Arena, the opening match of the Bundesliga.

Neuer said, in press statements after the match: "Stuttgart are a good team, they have good players and a strong attack, but from the start we were determined to give everything we had for a perfect start to the season. I think we showed that today."

Read also

In video: the Barcelona and Bilbao referee expresses his admiration for Raphinha's moustache!

In video: Barcelona fans rage at the Camp Nou against the Elche incident

Asked whether this season was "the treble or nothing", the Bayern captain replied: "You can't say that now. We are working hard, and this is the third season with Vinny (coach Vincent Kompany)."

"We will try to work on the things that didn't go well last season, in order to take that final step in the big knockout matches, such as the clash with Paris Saint-Germain (in the Champions League semi-final)," Neuer added. "But now we have to do our job and progress step by step."

The Bavarians had lost the first leg away in Paris (5-4), then drew the return at home (1-1) to crash out of a competition the French side went on to win at Arsenal's expense.

Bayern kicked off the new season with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund last Saturday in the German Super Cup.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.