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Book Netherlands vs Sweden Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Netherlands vs Sweden tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

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World Cup
Netherlands
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V. van Dijk
M. Depay
V. Gyoekeres
A. Isak

Here’s how you could see the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Viktor Gyökeres, and Alexander Isak in World Cup action

The Netherlands heads to the Lone Star State for a high-stakes showdown against Sweden in what promises to be a pivotal Group F encounter during the World Cup.

The Dutch side, led by a generation of stars playing at Europe's highest level, is looking to build on its qualifying dominance and cement its status as a global soccer powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Sweden arrives with a squad defined by a revitalized attacking force and defensive resilience. The Blågult look to turn NRG Stadium into a fortress for this critical European clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Netherlands vs Sweden, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Netherlands vs Sweden match at the World Cup 2026?

Netherlands World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Netherlands vs Japan

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 20 2026

Netherlands vs Sweden

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 26 2026

Tunisia vs Netherlands

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

Sweden World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 15 2026

Sweden vs Tunisia

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Tickets

June 20 2026

Netherlands vs Sweden

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 26 2026

Japan vs Sweden

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

How to buy Netherlands vs Sweden tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Netherlands vs Sweden tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Netherlands vs Sweden match in Houston, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans looking to catch this major European clash. As two of the continent's powerhouses meet in a pivotal Group F encounter, demand for this weekend's fixture is expected to be high.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $420 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $420 - $750
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $2,300+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Houston is a major hub with a massive international community, local demand for such a high-stakes European match is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at NRG Stadium.

Netherlands vs Sweden head-to-head record


NED

Last 5 matches

SWE

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

12

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

When is Netherlands vs Sweden?

The Netherlands vs Sweden match is being held at the NRG Stadium in Houston on June 20.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 72,000 seats. Despite its expansive footprint, the architectural design features high-transparency glazing and open concourses that maintain a sense of intimacy and connection to the field, creating an electric atmosphere for the seven matches it will host, including a high-profile Round of 16 clash.

Located in Houston, Texas, it is the first NFL stadium of its kind to feature a retractable roof, a sophisticated design that allows for both indoor and outdoor events. 

The roof is composed of two large translucent fabric panels that can open or close in as little as seven minutes, protecting spectators from the elements while allowing natural light to reach the pitch.The venue is world-renowned for its massive end-zone video boards, which are among the largest in professional sports, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a high-profile European clash like Netherlands vs Sweden at NRG Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $420 to $550.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at NRG Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain a visa (such as an ESTA for eligible Dutch or Swedish citizens) or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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