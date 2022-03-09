Netherlands international Quincy Promes admitted to family members that he wanted to stab his cousin to death, wire-tapped phone conversations have revealed.

The Spartak Moscow forward was arrested in 2020 after stabbing his cousin in the leg and was originally set to be charged with attempted manslaughter.

Promes had publicly denied any wrongdoing, but transcripts of wire-tapped conversations acquired by Dutch authorities show the 30-year-old's admission of guilt.

What was said during the wire-tapped phone calls?

Just hours after the attack had taken place at a family gathering in Abcoude, Promes called his father to ask why he attempted to protect his cousin, saying: "Why did you jump in front of him? You saved his life. I would have killed him – you understand that, right?"

Ten minutes later, Promes called his mother and aunt and asked where the cousin was stabbed. When he was told the victim was hit in the leg, he replied: "Then he is lucky."

In the same conversation, he said: "Nobody is going to steal from us. I couldn't help myself. Sorry, aunt, please forgive me. Everyone forgive me, I couldn't resist. I love you too much."

Hours later, Promes called his father again and said: "My loyalty is to my aunt. Whoever steals from her, I will kill. Period. I'll kill whoever steals from you, whoever steals from my mother. There are certain people in the family that I would kill for.

"I don't care. If anyone is disrespectful or trying to talk about our family they'll see how I am. Only then will you see who I am – not the footballer but the other side of me.

"It's lucky that I don't walk with a firearm anymore or that thing would have been even uglier."

Lawyer's response

In the wake of the conversations being made public, the cousin's lawyer, Yehudi Moszkowicz, is quoted by NOS as saying: "Promes confesses without his knowledge. He tells his father, his mother and his aunt. He is even outraged that his father jumped between him and his cousin."

The Public Prosecution Service responded that they "do not want to go into that now" when quizzed on why Promes' phone was being tapped in the first place.

Further reading