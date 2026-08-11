How to get Neom SC vs Al-Fayha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Fayha host NEOM SC at Al Majmaah Sports City in a Saudi Pro League fixture pitting an established top flight club against one of the league's newest and most ambitious additions. NEOM earned automatic promotion after winning the First Division title in emphatic fashion last season, and their first campaign among the elite has already generated plenty of interest from neutral fans curious to see how the Tabuk Province club fares against seasoned Saudi Pro League opposition.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Fayha vs NEOM SC tickets right now, including venue details, ticket prices, and the best place to buy online.

When is Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 12:50 King Khalid Sport City Stadium

How to buy Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for Al-Fayha vs NEOM SC is through Ticombo, which lists seats for this fixture with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo means you can browse available seating options and confirm your purchase without needing to visit the stadium in person ahead of time.

Given NEOM's status as one of the more talked about new arrivals in the league this season, and with interest in their away form only growing, booking early through Ticombo is the safest way to guarantee a seat rather than waiting for official channels to open.

How much do Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and Al-Fayha's home fixtures are no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

On Ticombo , the cheapest available tickets for this fixture offer excellent value compared to premium seating categories, making it the best starting point for budget conscious fans.

Prices on the secondary market can fluctuate depending on demand, so booking early through Ticombo is recommended if you want the widest choice of seats at the lowest starting prices.

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Form

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Standings



