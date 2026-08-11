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Saudi Pro League
team-logoNeom SC
King Khalid Sport City Stadium
team-logoAl-Fayha
Book Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Neom SC vs Al-Fayha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha
Neom SC

Neom SC take on Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Fayha host NEOM SC at Al Majmaah Sports City in a Saudi Pro League fixture pitting an established top flight club against one of the league's newest and most ambitious additions. NEOM earned automatic promotion after winning the First Division title in emphatic fashion last season, and their first campaign among the elite has already generated plenty of interest from neutral fans curious to see how the Tabuk Province club fares against seasoned Saudi Pro League opposition.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Fayha vs NEOM SC tickets right now, including venue details, ticket prices, and the best place to buy online.

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When is Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
King Khalid Sport City Stadium

How to buy Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for Al-Fayha vs NEOM SC is through Ticombo, which lists seats for this fixture with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo means you can browse available seating options and confirm your purchase without needing to visit the stadium in person ahead of time.

Given NEOM's status as one of the more talked about new arrivals in the league this season, and with interest in their away form only growing, booking early through Ticombo is the safest way to guarantee a seat rather than waiting for official channels to open.

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How much do Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and Al-Fayha's home fixtures are no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.
  • On Ticombo, the cheapest available tickets for this fixture offer excellent value compared to premium seating categories, making it the best starting point for budget conscious fans.

Prices on the secondary market can fluctuate depending on demand, so booking early through Ticombo is recommended if you want the widest choice of seats at the lowest starting prices.

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Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Form

NEO

NEO - Form

ALH
D1-1
ALF
D2-2
ALS
W2-1
HIL
L2-0
ALI
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALF

ALF - Form

ALQ
L1-2
DHA
L3-0
HIL
L0-1
NEC
L7-0
WES
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Neom SCDrawAl-Fayha
1
1
0
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
1
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha badge
Al-Fayha
ALF
1
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
1
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2

Neom SC vs Al-Fayha Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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