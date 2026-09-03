Tijjani Reijnders will miss Al-Qadsiah's clash with Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League. The Dutch midfielder has been left out in surprise fashion.

Al-Qadsiah visit Al-Diriyah shortly at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Roughly an hour before kick-off, the club sprang a surprise by announcing Reijnders' absence, citing undisclosed private circumstances.

The Dutchman joined Al-Qadsiah this summer, arriving from Manchester City in a deal worth 61 million euros, according to press reports.

Since then, the 28-year-old has made three appearances for the eastern side, facing Al-Ittihad, Neom and Al-Faisaly. He has scored once and is yet to register an assist.