NEC director Wilco van Schaik responds to uproar after ‘disrespectful’ interview

Wilco van Schaik has responded to the backlash over his remarks about the facilities at FK Bodø/Glimt. The NEC managing director told De Telegraaf his comments about, among other things, the ice bath were not meant in a denigrating way, and that the Norwegian club themselves had taken it sportingly.

In an interview with De Gelderlander on Monday morning, Van Schaik criticised the conditions at Aspmyra Stadion. "I've just been in the dressing room, it's bric-à-brac here," he said, before adding that Bodø/Glimt had "simply got a bath from some kind of DIY store" and filled it with ice.

His words drew heavy criticism in both the Netherlands and Norway. On Monday afternoon, a Bodø/Glimt spokesperson said, with surprise, that NEC had not raised any complaints beforehand and stressed that the same bath had also been used when Manchester City and Inter were guests.

Now Van Schaik has offered further clarification from Norway. "We've just had lunch with the management and board of FK Bodø/Glimt. In the speech I also indicated that we recognise this. With us, opposition players have to do a pre-preparation in the corridor where personnel and staff also walk through. So that isn't ideal either."

For Van Schaik, NEC actually see themselves in the way Bodø/Glimt handle their limitations. "We are similar clubs. That is why we liked seeing how they solve challenges by putting a bath in the dressing room. No one is annoyed by that or disappointed."

He therefore denied trying to talk the Norwegian club down. "It was nice to see it like that, and it was more about recognition than that we found it unpleasant or that it did not meet our wishes. Who are we to be denigrating? We know our own limitations as well."

Nor, according to Van Schaik, has the backlash caused any irritation at Bodø/Glimt. "We've just laughed about it together. They did not make a fuss about it or get angry either. Fantastic, very nice and open people at FK Bodø/Glimt."

Above all, Van Schaik sees plenty of similarities between the two clubs, who are chasing European success despite their limitations. "That is what they thought of us too. We have many similarities as small clubs in Europe. So the limitations as well, but in the meantime we want to win and surprise people."







