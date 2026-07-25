Al-Nassr are in the grip of a suffocating financial crisis, one that is clearly threatening their business in the current summer transfer window.

The club have not closed a single deal so far. That crisis is the reason, despite an agreement to sign Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa from Real Mallorca, and they have not even sorted out the contract renewal of Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" revealed the root of it, confirming that Al-Nassr's debts now exceed 800 million Saudi riyals, the fallout from financial decisions taken last season.

According to the newspaper, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own Al-Nassr, have settled on three approaches to tackle the crisis. The aim is to protect the club's financial, fan-base and marketing value, and stop those debts from doubling.

The first approach curbs some of the financial powers of the current executive management, which is what is preventing the club from making any signings right now.

Al-Nassr, the newspaper indicated, will not complete any new signings this summer unless the executive management raises liquidity from the club's own revenues.

That is where the second approach comes in. It involves hiring financial, commercial and legal consultancy firms to boost commercial revenues, rein in spending, and deliver recommendations and solutions with a timeline attached, all to drag the club out of its troubled financial position.

The third and final approach involves weighing up the offers to buy Al-Nassr. The Public Investment Fund has two serious bids on the table, though it would rather any takeover be partial.

Supporters are desperate for that third solution to land as soon as possible, following the lead of neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal, who were bought by Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, last April.