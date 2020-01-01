Nchout strike inspires Valerenga to Norwegian Women's Cup semi-final

The Cameroon striker was on target for the Norwegian club as they defeated Stabaek in Wednesday night's quarter-final match

Ajara Nchout scored as Valerenga progressed to the semi-finals of the Norwegian Women's Cup following Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Stabaek at the Nadderud Stadium in Bekkestua.

Going into the quarter-final encounter, Valerenga needed extra-time to subdue Klepp 3-1 four weeks ago, while Stabaek edged Floya 2-0.

Smarting from a disappointing 3-2 league defeat at Lyn, the international was afforded a place in the starting XI and she inspired her side to the semi-finals on the ground of their hosts.

Nchout opened the scoring for Jack Majgaard's team, with her first of this year's competition after just seven minutes into the contest.

With Nchout's opener, the visitors moved to consolidate the lead as Justine Keilland doubled the advantage in the 35th minute.

The hosts, however, pulled one back through Sigird Heien-Hansen four minutes from half-time but that was not enough to deny Valerenga a passage to the semi-finals.

Nchout was involved for the duration of the match and has now scored 12 goals in all competitions this season for Valerenga.

With the win, Valerenga will face off with fellow title-rivals Avaldsnes in the semi-finals of the competition scheduled for November 21.

In their next and final league fixture, leaders Valerenga will seek to wrap up their 2020 Norwegian Toppserien campaign with the title at Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar on Sunday.