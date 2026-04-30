How to buy NBA Conference Semifinals 2026 tickets: Expected start, upcoming games & teams to watch

The Conference Semifinals are scheduled to begin as early as May 2, 2026, depending on how quickly the first round series are settled.

The road to the Larry O'Brien Trophy is narrowing. As the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs nears its conclusion, the intensity is getting bigger and bigger.

The stakes couldn't be higher. Powerhouses like the OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Boston Celtics are on the verge of advancing and are looking to maintain their home-court dominance.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets find themselves in high-stakes battles, where every possession determines whether they survive another game or head home to take their offseason vacations.

When are the NBA Conference Semifinals 2026 games?

The 2026 NBA Conference Semifinals are projected to tip off between May 2 and May 4, 2026.

Because the NBA employs a fluid playoff schedule, the exact start date for each series depends entirely on the completion of the first round.

The Schedule: If a first-round series ends quickly in 4 or 5 games, the NBA may move the start date of the semifinals up to May 2 to maintain momentum. However, if multiple series go the distance to a Game 7, the Semi-Finals will likely begin on May 4.

The Format: Each series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format . The team with the higher seed (better regular-season record) hosts Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, while the lower seed hosts Games 3, 4, and 6.

How to buy NBA Conference Semifinals 2026 tickets?

Primary tickets are typically sold via Ticketmaster. However, these seats generally do not go on sale until the games are officially confirmed. This means you often have a very narrow window to buy once both teams in a series have advanced.

Secondary platforms like StubHub can also help to find TBD listings. This allows fans to secure tickets for specific home games (e.g., "Home Game 1") before the opponent is even known.

Fans should closely monitor the official team portals for the Pistons, Celtics, and Thunder. As these high-seeded teams are most likely to host Games 1 and 2, their inventory will move the fastest.

NBA Conference Semifinals 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Expect a significant price hike as the tournament progresses. Tickets for the 2026 Conference Semifinals are expected to range from $150 to $500 for standard grandstand seating.

The market location plays a massive role in pricing:

Standard Markets (Orlando, Cleveland): You can often find "get-in" prices between $150 and $250 .

Premium Markets (NYC, Los Angeles): Expect to pay a premium, with tickets starting at $300 - $600+ .

Courtside/Premium Club: For those looking for the ultimate experience, courtside seats often exceed $2,000 at this stage of the playoffs.

Prices typically double or even triple from the first round, especially if marquee matchups such as a potential Knicks vs. Celtics showdown come to fruition.

NBA Conference Semifinals 2026: Teams to Watch

As the bracket takes shape, several arenas are set to become the epicenter of the basketball world:

Paycom Center (Oklahoma City): The Thunder have been dominant all season. They are heavy favorites to host the winner of the Lakers/Rockets series, making OKC one of the toughest (and loudest) road environments in the league.

KIA Center (Orlando Magic): After running into one of the postseason favorites in the Detroit Pistons, the Magic are only one win away from a monumental upset as they lead the series 3-1.

Madison Square Garden (New York City): There is no ticket more coveted than a playoff game at The Mecca. If the Knicks advance, expect the highest ticket demand and the highest secondary market prices in the entire league.

When do NBA Conference Semifinals tickets go on sale?

Tickets typically go on sale within 24 hours of a matchup being decided, but don’t wait for the official announcement to start browsing.

Many season ticket holders list their contingency tickets on sites based on projected home-court advantage.

If you are confident your team will clinch, buying these listings early can sometimes save you from the massive price surge that happens the moment the final buzzer sounds on the first round.