NBA star Kevin Durant has his say on NWSL final! Gotham FC co-owner puts message of support on social media

NBA star Kevin Durant - a co-owner of Gotham FC - hyped up the NWSL final on social media with a post about the Bats.

Durant signals support for Gotham in NWSL final

NBA star co-owner of Bats

NWSL final to be played Saturday night

WHAT HAPPENED? The Phoenix Suns forward posted a message of support on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying 'Let's get it."

For Gotham, their celebrity co-ownership group - which includes OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe's partner Sue Bird - has seemingly taken to social media to push hype for the upcoming match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Durant is one of many NBA storylines and crossovers with professional soccer over the past few weeks, as Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was spotted in a Mexico Santi Gimenez kit and ex-San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker was linked with a move to the board of Ligue 1 side Lyon.

WHAT NEXT FOR GOTHAM? NWSL final between the Bats and OL Reign kicks off Saturday evening.