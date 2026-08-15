Nayef Aguerd has ended the debate over why his summer move to Real Sociedad fell through. The Olympique Marseille defender flatly denied that a medical problem sank the deal, insisting the tests he underwent passed successfully and won approval from both clubs.

Writing on his social media accounts, Aguerd said the medical tests he took before the move "went well" and received the approval of both clubs. The dispute, he explained, had nothing to do with his health. It concerned the way he would return to competition after a spell away from the pitch.

Capped 59 times by Morocco, the defender wanted a gradual return to playing after surgery in the pubic area, giving him time to regain full fitness. Real Sociedad's technical staff, led by Pellegrino Matarazzo, wanted to use him straight away.

That clash over his return-to-play programme, Aguerd confirmed, was the real reason the deal collapsed. He stressed his respect for the coach's position and insisted there was no personal or medical dispute behind the breakdown.

Spanish press reports had tied the failed transfer to a physical problem during the medical. Aguerd rejected that account. The matter, he said, came down to agreeing the right protocol to rebuild his fitness gradually and safely.

There was no offence intended towards Real Sociedad, the Marseille defender was keen to stress. He had played for the club before and holds them in special regard, and he said his stance came from a sense of responsibility and a determination to stay fit throughout the season.

Aguerd also renewed his commitment to Olympique Marseille. He knows the club's financial situation and the possibility of changes before the window shuts, but he vowed to keep giving his all and defending the colours of the team, his teammates and the fans for as long as he remains at the French club.