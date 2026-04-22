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Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah TicketsGetty Images
Book Al Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League dates, ticket prices & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate global audiences, and the upcoming clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah is set to be one of the highlights of the 2026 season. 

Al-Nassr, powered by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and a roster of international superstars, remains the primary attraction for football fans across the MENA region. 

GOAL is your ultimate guide for securing the best seats in the house, whether you are looking for the cheapest tickets available to experience the atmosphere or premium hospitality packages.

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When is Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
May 2, 2026, 21:00 ASTAl Qadsiah vs Al NassrPrince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, DammamTickets

Where to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr tickets?

The primary and most reliable method is to use Webook.com, the official ticketing partner for the Saudi Pro League. 

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Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
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Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
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Al Qadsiah crest
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You can also access tickets through the official SPL website by navigating to the Fixtures/Tickets section. 

If the match is sold out on official platforms, you can look for tickets on secondary marketplaces like StubHub. Prices on these sites start at SAR 68, though they can vary depending on the seat's location and the match's popularity.

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How much are Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr tickets?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League matches can vary significantly by stadium section and the prominence of the opposition. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah match, prices are expected to be competitive to ensure a packed house.

  • Standard/Cheapest Seats: Prices usually start around SAR 70 to SAR 100 for behind-the-goal or upper-tier seating.
  • Category 1/Premium: Mid-range seats with a side-on view of the pitch typically range from SAR 250 to SAR 450.
  • Hospitality & VIP: For those seeking luxury, VIP boxes and hospitality lounges can cost anywhere from SAR 1,500 to over SAR 5,000, depending on the level of catering and exclusive access provided.

Currently, the cheapest tickets available on the secondary market are listed at approximately $18 (approx. SAR 68), making this an affordable outing for families and dedicated fans alike. Always keep in mind that prices on secondary sites can fluctuate based on market demand.

Everything you need to know about Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, located in Al Khobar/Dammam, serves as a vital hub for football in the Eastern Province. While Al-Nassr usually plays its home games at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, this away fixture takes it to one of the most passionate football regions in the Kingdom. 

The stadium has a capacity of approximately 15,000 to 20,000 spectators for high-profile matches, providing an intimate and electric atmosphere.

The venue is well-equipped with modern facilities, including dedicated fan zones and refreshment stalls that cater to the local MENA audience. It is easily accessible by car and public transport within the Dammam metropolitan area. 

Fans are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kick-off to navigate security and find their seats, as the presence of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo ensures that the surrounding area will be bustling with activity.

Frequently asked questions

The most efficient way to secure your seats is through Webook.com, which is the official ticketing partner for the Saudi Pro League. For fans looking for a wider selection of seating or those who miss the initial general sale, StubHub and SeatPick are highly reliable secondary marketplaces that offer a secure platform to buy and sell tickets with a guarantee.

Prices are designed to be accessible for all fans. Standard tickets for Al-Qadsiah home games typically start as low as SAR 70 ($18). Depending on the demand and seating category, mid-range seats usually fall between SAR 250 and SAR 450, while premium VIP hospitality packages for high-profile matches like this can exceed SAR 1,500.

Tickets for Saudi Pro League fixtures are generally released one to two weeks before the match date. Because Al-Nassr fixtures feature global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, they tend to sell out rapidly. It is highly recommended to register an account on Webook in advance or monitor secondary sites like StubHub early to catch listings as they appear.

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