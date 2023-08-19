Forgiveness needed? Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Kylian Mbappe he'd 'never play for PSG again' in huge bust-up

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly told Kylian Mbappe he would never play for the club again in a fierce summer bust-up.

Mbappe has returned to PSG squad

Saga surrounding future has dominated summer

Al-Khelaifi and striker clashed

WHAT HAPPENED? Per a new report from L'Equipe, Mbappe was told by Al-Khelaifi in a meeting on August 8 that he would never play for the club again after he informed the club he had no intention of activating his contract extension clause. Indeed, it was claimed that the Frenchman planned to leave on a free next summer, most likely for Real Madrid. The World Cup winner's retort was that Al-Khelaifi was the only club owner in world football who wouldn't play him, although it appears that the situation has now changed.

WHAT'S BEEN SAID: Marca, quoting a story from L'Equipe, claim Al-Khelaifi said to Mbappe: "You'll see, you won't play again! You'll never play again! We won't give up!". The attacker replied without hesitating: "You'll see, what will I see? You'll be the only president who won't let me play!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having reportedly told PSG that he was willing to accept a bench role in order to force through a summer move in 2024, Mbappe has now been returned to the first-team squad, meaning manager Luis Enrique can pick him for this weekend's clash with Toulouse.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if there is any more movement regarding Mbappe's future, with Real continuing to hover in the background. Previous reports have claimed they are willing to sign him this summer, but they may well choose to wait until 2024.

WHAT NEXT? The saga is only likely to end when the transfer window closes. That won't be the end of the matter entirely, though, with the rumours of a transfer to Madrid set to resurface in January and then likely again in the summer of 2024, if his future isn't resolved before then.