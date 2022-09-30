Napoli vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Serie A season continues this weekend, as Napoli welcome Torino to face them at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The two teams return to action following an international break that saw several of their stars in action.
With final auditions for the Qatar 2022 World Cup over however, it is time for both to set their sights back on their Scudetto campaigns - and both will be out to kick things off again with a win.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Napoli vs Torino date & kick-off time
Game:
Napoli vs Torino
Date:
October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
2pm BST / 9am ET / 6:30pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Napoli vs Torino on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports Network.
In the UK, there will be a stream through the BT Sport App, while fans in India can catch the match online through Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
CBS Sports Network
UK
N/A
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Napoli squad & team news
Joint-top of the pile with Atalanta as they return from international action, Napoli look set to play their part in one of the more enthralling title races Serie A has seen in a long time.
Having been forced to withdraw from Italy duty, Matteo Politano is likely to remain on the sidelines for the hosts as they swing back into action.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella
Defenders
Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli
Midfielders
Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano
Forwards
Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone
Torino squad and team news
Mid-table with fluctuating form, Torino are still stringing together enough wins that they shouldn't have to deal with too much trouble in a relegation battle down the line.
They could be without Mergim Vojvoda however, after he was forced to come home early from international duty with Kosovo thanks to a thigh problem.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Berisha, Milinković-Savić, Fiorenza, Gemello
Defenders
Schuurs, Buongiorno, Zima, Rodriguez, Singo, Djidji, Vojvoda, Wade, Aina, Anton, N'Guessan
Midfielders
Bayeye, Lukić, İlkhan, Vlašić, Lazaro, Adopo, Seck, Ricci, Garbett, Miranchuk, Linetty
Forwards
Karamoh, Sanabria, Pellegri, Edera, Radonjić