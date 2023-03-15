Napoli vs Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League last 16

How to watch and stream Napoli against Frankfurt in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Napoli will be looking to finish the job when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Stadio Maradona in a Champions League Round of 16 second-leg fixture on Wednesday.

The Scudetto favourites have gone unbeaten in their last 11 Champions League games and enter the game with a 2-0 win advantage from Germany, while Frankfurt would try to stop the Italians from reaching the UCL last-eight for the very first time.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Napoli vs Frankfurt date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date: March 15, 2023 Kick-off: 4pm EDT, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 16) Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples

How to watch Napoli vs Frankfurt on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+, Vix+ and Vix.

BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

In India, the Sports18 network has rights to show Champions League games with streaming on SonyLIV.



Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+, Vix+, Vix UK BT Sport 2 BT TV India Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD SonyLIV

Napoli team news & squad

Mario Rui returns from a domestic suspension and is likely to start ahead of Mathias Olivera at left-back.

Goalkeeper Alex Meret is also expected to be back after missing the win over Atalanta. Kim Min-jae and Hirving Lozano are still recovering from their knocks, although the latter may start on the bench.

Giacomo Raspadori is unavailable due to a thigh problem, but Victor Osimhen is the undisputed choice to lead the attack with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia playing the supporting role.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Gollini, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Kim, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Bereszynski Midfielders Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Anguissa, Ndombele, Elmas, Zedadka, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Osimhen, Simeone

Frankfurt team news & squad

Randal Kolo Muani is suspended for the Naples tie, while Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Jesper Lindstrom are out injured.

As such, it would be upon Daichi Kamada to join Mario Gotze just behind Rafael Santos Borre up front.

Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Sow, Rode, Max; Kamada, Gotze; Borre