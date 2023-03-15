Napoli vs Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League last 16

Napoli will be looking to finish the job when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Stadio Maradona in a Champions League Round of 16 second-leg fixture on Wednesday.
▶ Watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt live on Paramount+ today!
▶ Watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt live on BT Sport today!
The Scudetto favourites have gone unbeaten in their last 11 Champions League games and enter the game with a 2-0 win advantage from Germany, while Frankfurt would try to stop the Italians from reaching the UCL last-eight for the very first time.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Napoli vs Frankfurt date & kick-off time
Game:
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Date:
March 15, 2023
Kick-off:
4pm EDT, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 16)
Venue:
Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples
How to watch Napoli vs Frankfurt on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+, Vix+ and Vix.
BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.
In India, the Sports18 network has rights to show Champions League games with streaming on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
Paramount+, Vix+, Vix
UK
India
Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD
SonyLIV
Napoli team news & squad
Mario Rui returns from a domestic suspension and is likely to start ahead of Mathias Olivera at left-back.
Goalkeeper Alex Meret is also expected to be back after missing the win over Atalanta. Kim Min-jae and Hirving Lozano are still recovering from their knocks, although the latter may start on the bench.
Giacomo Raspadori is unavailable due to a thigh problem, but Victor Osimhen is the undisputed choice to lead the attack with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia playing the supporting role.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meret, Gollini, Idasiak, Marfella
Defenders
Kim, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Bereszynski
Midfielders
Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Anguissa, Ndombele, Elmas, Zedadka, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano
Forwards
Osimhen, Simeone
Frankfurt team news & squad
Randal Kolo Muani is suspended for the Naples tie, while Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Jesper Lindstrom are out injured.
As such, it would be upon Daichi Kamada to join Mario Gotze just behind Rafael Santos Borre up front.
Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Sow, Rode, Max; Kamada, Gotze; Borre
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Trapp, Ramaj, Grahl, Simoni
Defenders
Ndicka, Tuta, Toure, Smolcic, Hasebe, Max, Lenz, Schroder, Buta, Chandler
Midfielders
Jakic, Sow, Rode, Wenig, Loune, Kamada, Gotze, Aaronson, Alidou, Knauff
Forwards
Borre, Alario, Ferri