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Bart DHanis

Translated by

Napoli firmly brush aside the first offer for Noa Lang

Napoli have firmly rejected an opening bid for Noa Lang, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. Atalanta wanted to sign the forward on loan, but Napoli will only entertain a permanent transfer.

Lang is under contract in Naples until mid-2030. The Netherlands international arrived last summer for €25 million and Napoli want to recover a large part of that fee.

Napoli want €20 million for the winger, who was still loaned to Galatasaray for half a season last term.

Atalanta have now made their move. They want Lang on loan for a year, possibly with a non-mandatory option to buy, but Napoli have no interest in that deal.

Ajax also feature in Di Marzio's article as a possible destination for the former PSV and Club Brugge player. The Dutch club would first have to sell Mika Godts to make room.

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