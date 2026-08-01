Napoli draw a hard-line conclusion about Noa Lang

Noa Lang may already have played his last match for Napoli, Voetbal International reports. The winger wanted to fight for his chance under new coach Massimiliano Allegri, but the club would rather move him on.

Napoli paid PSV €25 million for Lang last summer, but his spell in Italy has not been an outright success. The winger struggled to get on with then coach Antonio Conte and left on loan for Galatasaray in the winter.

“How am I going to say this in a normal way… I didn’t click with the coach. Let’s leave it at that,” Lang said at the time in conversation with ESPN. “I know that in the Netherlands you often think it’s down to me, but one day it will become known. I have a good relationship with almost everyone within the club. This political behaviour does not suit me.”

His form picked up somewhat in Turkey, but Galatasaray still passed on a permanent deal. That left Lang determined to take a new chance at Napoli, only for the Italians to decide after a few weeks of pre-season that he can leave.

Napoli are willing to sell Lang for a fixed fee of €25 million, though they are also open to another loan move. The Dutchman remains under contract until mid-2030.

So far, little is known about a potential new club for Lang. AS Roma have been in contact, but decided against a move. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini was not fully convinced.

Back in Belgium, there is strong hope that the winger could return. Lang perhaps enjoyed the most successful spell of his career at Club Brugge. Belgian media, however, also point to obstacles: Lang reportedly earns around €2.5 to €2.8 million net per season at Napoli.