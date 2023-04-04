Nantes defender Jaouen Hadjam DROPPED for refusing to break Ramadan fast

Algerian defender Jaouen Hadjam was dropped by Nantes head coach Antoine Kombouare after maintaining his fast for Ramadan.

Hadjam fasted for Ramadan

Has been a regular for Nantes

Dropped for Reims defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Hadjam was in line to feature for Nantes in their latest Ligue 1 outing against Reims on Sunday, but Kombouare omitted him from the squad after he refused to break his fast for Ramadan. The Nantes head coach explained his decision to leave out the 20-year-old after seeing his team fall to a 3-0 defeat at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is no controversy. Those who fast, I support them. On match days, you should not fast. It is not a punishment. I set rules. It’s his choice and I respect it," Kombouare told reporters in his defence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The followers of Islam fast during the daylight hours in the month of Ramadan, which will end in the last week of April with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. In England, the FA have given directions to match officials to use natural stoppages to allow players to break their fast during matches. Mohamed Salah, N'Golo Kante, and Abdoulaye Doucoure are some of the players in the Premier League who are known to fast during Ramadan.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After suffering a 3-0 defeat to Reims at home, Nantes will shift their focus to a French Cup semi-final tie against Lyon on Wednesday.