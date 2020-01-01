Nachula and Mubanga make Zambia squad for Chile showdown

The Zaragoza duo has been drafted into the travelling squad as the Copper Queens aim for a doubleheader triumph over La Roja

The Zambia women's national team has named a squad of 20 players who will travel to Santiago for an international friendly with this week.

The Copper Queens are scheduled to face La Roja in two-legged warm-up fixtures, with the first leg set for November 28 and the second encounter will take place three days later.

The 20-woman squad selected for the trip, which is dominated by local players comprise of two goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and five strikers.

Despite missing the Cosafa Women's Cup due to club duties, Zaragoza's Rachel Nachula and Hellen Mubanga were drafted into the squad alongside Hapoel Beer Sheva's Mary Mwakapila.

Notable inclusions in the squad are Shanghai striker and captain Barbra Banda and Zesco United's Grace Chanda, who finished as top scorer in the Olympic qualifiers, with eight goals.

Surprise absentees are goalkeeper Nali Hazel, defender Margaret Belemu and Kazakthan's BIIK Kazygurt striker Rachel Kundunanji, who played in their historic Olympic qualification.

Bruce Nwape's side will depart Zambia on Tuesday, November 24, while Nachula and Mubanga are expected to join the squad in Santiago from en route to on the same day.

After a third-place finish at the , the African representatives will be hoping to intensify their preparations for next year's maiden Olympic Games outing against the South Americans.

Chile, on the other hand, are gearing up for their play-off fixture against African finalists in a quest for an Olympic ticket.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Catherine Musonda (Indeni) Ngambo P. Musole (Zesco United)

DEFENDERS: Agness Musesa (Green Buffaloes), Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Martha Tembo (Green Buffaloes), Lushomo Wilombe (Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco United), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Fikile Khosa (Red Arrows),

MIDFIELDERS: Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Esther Banda (Bauleni United Sports Academy), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (Indeni), Mary Mwakapila (Hapoel Beer Sheva, Israel)

STRIKERS: Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza, Spain), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli, ), Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Rachel Nachula (Zaragoza, Spain)