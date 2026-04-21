How to follow Musa Al-Taamari at the World Cup 2026: Jordan World Cup tickets, information & more

The Al-Nashama have arrived. For the first time in their history, Jordan has successfully navigated the grueling AFC qualification campaign to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Jordan has been drawn into a fascinating Group J that will see them compete in high-stakes matches across North America. After their sensational run to the Asian Cup final, the demand to see Al-Nashama on the global stage has never been higher. With Al-Taamari currently lighting up the French league and Yazan Al-Naimat clinical in front of goal, securing your seat early is essential to witness this historic debut. GOAL has the best ways for you to secure your seat and watch Jordan hunt for glory. Jordan World Cup Tickets Buy now

When is Jordan playing in the 2026 World Cup? Jordan’s historic first appearance will take them to iconic venues in California and Texas. Fans should prepare for a West Coast start before heading south for a massive clash against the reigning champions. Below is the confirmed schedule for Jordan’s Group J fixtures. Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Tickets June 23, 2026 Jordan vs Algeria Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Tickets June 28, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Tickets

Where to buy Jordan World Cup tickets? As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded. With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low. Here's what you need to know at a glance: The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are Jordan World Cup tickets? Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup fluctuate based on the venue, the opponent, and the stage of the tournament. The match against Argentina in Texas, in particular, is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage, which naturally drives prices higher. Category 3 (Cheapest): These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices may start as low as $70 for some matches, the high demand for Jordan’s inaugural games means they are currently listed on secondary markets at $180 to $450.

These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices may start as low as $70 for some matches, the high demand for Jordan’s inaugural games means they are currently listed on secondary markets at $180 to $450. Category 2: These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $500 and $950 for these spots.

These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $500 and $950 for these spots. Category 1: The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of the tactical battles and individual brilliance. Prices for these can range from $1,200 to over $3,500, especially for the clash at AT&T Stadium.

The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of the tactical battles and individual brilliance. Prices for these can range from $1,200 to over $3,500, especially for the clash at AT&T Stadium. Hospitality: For fans looking for luxury, hospitality packages include gourmet catering and lounge access. These typically start at $1,500 and can reach up to $15,000 for private suites in high-tech venues like Levi's Stadium or AT&T Stadium. The best strategy for saving money is to buy as soon as your travel plans are confirmed. T he cheapest tickets are always the first to sell out, and prices rarely drop as the tournament start date approaches and the excitement in Jordan and the diaspora builds.

How to buy Jordan hospitality tickets? If you want to watch Al-Nashama in style, there are several hospitality tiers available for the 2026 World Cup: Match Club: This entry-level hospitality tier offers a premium category seat, along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game.

This entry-level hospitality tier offers a premium category seat, along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game. Match Pavilion: A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,500 per match.

A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,500 per match. The Pearl Lounge: Located at major venues like AT&T Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including multi-course meals and dedicated concierge service.

Located at major venues like AT&T Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including multi-course meals and dedicated concierge service. Follow Your Team: A specialized hospitality package that ensures you have a VIP seat for all three of Jordan’s group games. This is the ultimate way to follow the team across California and Texas without the hassle of individual bookings.