MUNDIAL and Daily Paper have joined forces to launch a collection featuring two exclusive shirts, modelled by Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

The wing-back is coming off the back of one of the most successful seasons in German football history, as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga, unbeaten, as well as the DFB-Pokal. They were left heartbroken in the Europa League final, however, as they lost 3-0 to Atalanta.

And Frimpong has now been recruited to model MUNDIAL and Daily Paper's stunning new collaboration. The UNITE collection celebrates community, heritage and having a good time. The two exclusive shirts come from shared values; both MUNDIAL and Daily Paper believe that things are at their best when they are accessible, democratic, and enjoyable.

The first kit is a green number with red and yellow trimmings, incorporating colours of Jamaican and African heritage. The away shirt is maybe less striking, but it has a material that feels like the cotton of a usual t-shirt, instead of a football kit.

Daily Paper co-founder Jefferson Osei said: "MUNDIAL is a respected platform, and based on the stories they tell their audience, it resonates with our values. In that sense, we wanted to translate the two worlds in our designs. Our identities and values are similar."

MUNDIAL’s Editorial Director Owen Blackhurst said: “Ever since we saw the Ajax third shirt last year we've been leaving heart emojis on Daily Paper's IG posts hoping that one day we could do something together, and this is the best brand collaboration we've done in a decade of MUNDIAL. It's the shirt of the summer, any summer."

MUNDIAL and Daily Paper will also collaborate on an exclusive MUNDIAL issue cover starring Frimpong, and events at Hotel MUNDIAL and Paris Fashion Week.

