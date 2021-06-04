The coach heading out of Allianz Arena to take charge of the Germany national side has been reflecting on working with a World Cup winner

Hansi Flick enjoyed working with "phenomenon" Thomas Muller at Bayern Munich, but was often left with the sense that the World Cup winner was annoying him "on purpose".

Muller remains as important as ever to Bayern at 31, and has earned a recall to the Germany squad for Euro 2020.

He has been part of Bayern's first-team set-up for over a decade, with 581 appearances and 214 goals, with his value never lost on his team-mates or coaches - despite boasting the ability to amaze and frustrate in equal measure.

What has been said?

Flick, who will succeed Joachim Low as Germany's new manager, told Bayern's official website of working with Muller: "Thomas is a phenomenon for me.

"He doesn't always get everything right in the game, but he brings you significantly more moments of joy as a coach than moments when you're upset about him - for example, when he goes out to the corner when he shouldn't, loses the ball, and a counterattack emerges.

"Sometimes I almost have to laugh and have the feeling that he does this on purpose to annoy me a little and get the adrenaline going again, but he means so much for the team and this club, there will never be anyone like him again. What he has achieved in his career is unique. On top of that he is incredibly down to earth and a really good guy."

The bigger picture

Flick will not be working with Muller at club level next season, with the decision taken to walk away from his contract at Bayern.

Julian Nagelsmann will be filling his shoes in Bavaria, with the highly-rated 33-year-old set to fill the most demanding of all Bundesliga posts.

Article continues below

Flick expects his successor to thrive with the star-studded squad, saying: "I think Julian Nagelsmann will have a lot of fun with this team because they have enormous quality and a great attitude. I've written that to him as well.

"They're a top team and they know what's important. You have to support them as a coach."

Further reading