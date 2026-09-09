Mulder takes aim at Feyenoord goalkeeper Ernst

Youri Mulder took a critical look at Tjark Ernst on Ziggo Sport. The analyst felt the Feyenoord goalkeeper did not come off well for FC Barcelona's second goal, scored by Karim Adeyemi.

''I also think the goalkeeper is a bit... Yeaah. That ball is not right in the corner'', Mulder says as he analyses Ernst's role in Adeyemi's 2-0, a magnificent curling effort from the left. ''I think he can take one more step.''

Jon Dahl Tomasson, also on punditry duty, fully agreed with Mulder's criticism of the German goalkeeper. ''Taking one more step is enough'', says the former Feyenoord striker.

After watching the footage of Barcelona's 2-0 at home, Mulder doubles down. ''I also don't think he is positioned properly'', he concludes. ''It's actually not that far into the corner. Ernst is standing a little too far to the right. Then he is already pushing off, when he needs to take one more step.''

Tomasson still praised the finish itself. ''It's a great goal. But Adeyemi is given a lot of time to shoot. Although it is not all negative for Feyenoord'', he says.

Three minutes in, Feyenoord were already behind. Raphinha wrong-footed two Feyenoord defenders before finishing impeccably from inside the penalty area.