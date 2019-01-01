‘Mourinho’s presence could spell end for Emery’ – Arsenal are ‘going backwards’, admits Adams

The former Gunners skipper believes change at Spurs could lead to similar upheaval at the Emirates, with Emery fading under mounting pressure

The presence of Jose Mourinho at could force Arsenal into a managerial change, says Tony Adams, with the Gunners “going backwards” under Unai Emery.

An under-fire Spanish coach at Emirates Stadium failed to lift the pressure which is building on his shoulders during a Premier League meeting with on Saturday.

Despite facing the struggling Saints on home soil, Arsenal twice had to come from behind – with Alexandre Lacazette netting his second of the game in the 96th minute – in order to snatch a point.

Emery saw his side booed from the field on the back of a 2-2 draw, with much of the anger in the stands aimed in his direction.

He has offered no indication that he will be quitting his post, but that decision may be taken out of his hands.

Arch-rivals Tottenham have already made the call to part with Mauricio Pochettino, bringing in former and boss Mourinho in his place, and that could spark decisive action on the red half of north London.

Former Arsenal skipper Adams has suggested as much, with the Gunners making no progress under the current coaching regime.

“What’s happened over the other side of north London has put huge pressure on this guy [Emery], they’ve made a significant change,” Adams told BT Sport.

“This is a really poor performance [against Southampton]. Absolutely, the fans are not going to be happy with this.

“I don’t want anybody to go because I do think there’s been a huge problem with recruitment at the club for lots of years.

“But he’s not getting the best out of this group of players. They are literally all over the place and they’re going backwards.”

It has been claimed that Pochettino should be offered the chance to cross a fierce divide by taking the reins at Arsenal.

Adams cannot see that happening, despite his former centre-half partner Martin Keown believing that such an approach should be made.

The ex- international added: “I’m not sure [Pochettino's] the right manager.

“I wouldn’t want him at this club I think the Tottenham connection and there might be other people out there.

“Someone who can do the defensive side of the game would be a start.”