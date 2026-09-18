Mourinho returns to Madrid: Simeone stands in his way once again

Diego Simeone against Jose Mourinho renews at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in a fresh derby. The two coaches last met in an official fixture on 30 April 2014, during the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid squared off at Stamford Bridge that night, with the first leg having ended goalless at the Vicente Calderon.

Everything hinged on the second leg. It was a "final" to reach the actual final.

Fernando Torres put Chelsea in front, but Adrian Lopez, Diego Costa and Arda Turan turned it around for Atletico, who won 3-1 and booked their place in the final.

That was the sixth meeting between Simeone and Mourinho, and the Argentine was about to contest his first Champions League final.

A year earlier, on 17 May 2013, a Copa del Rey derby had thrown the two together. It marked the final chapter of Mourinho's first spell with Real Madrid and the decisive beginning of Atletico's rise under Simeone.

Atletico went on to win the Spanish league the following season, finishing above Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid ahead in that Copa del Rey final before Diego Costa levelled, converting a Radamel Falcao pass.

Joao Miranda settled the title in extra time, heading home from a Koke delivery. Atletico had to grit their teeth against the Real chances and the woodwork.

Guarding Atletico's goal that night was Thibaut Courtois, the man who now protects Real Madrid's net.

Mourinho has not beaten Simeone in their last three meetings, though he won the first three, all in Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid fixtures. He triumphed 4-1 on 11 April 2012 at the Calderon, 2-0 on 1 December 2012 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and 2-1 on 27 April 2013 at the Manzanares.

Throughout this period Simeone stayed in the Atletico dugout, while Mourinho took charge of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica before his return last summer. He faced neither Atletico, Simeone nor the Wanda Metropolitano in all that time.

Across nine matches during his Real Madrid tenure, Mourinho managed just one win over Simeone: the Copa del Rey final. Every other meeting went the Argentine's way.