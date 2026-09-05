Mourinho refuses to change his plan with Diomande

Real Madrid completed six first-team signings this summer, headlined by Yan Diomande. The Ivorian arrived as the most expensive signing in Los Blancos' history.

Jose Mourinho's side tasted defeat for the first time this season yesterday, though, going down to a single unanswered goal against Real Betis after a late strike from Cucho Barout.

That result has cranked up the pressure and scrutiny around Diomande, according to Tribuna. Yet the plan for the Ivorian winger hasn't changed.

Reliable journalist Alvaro Esteban says Mourinho wants to ease the 19-year-old in gradually, rather than throwing him straight into the pressures that come with such a huge fee.

Just 57 minutes across Real Madrid's first three La Liga matches tell the story of that cautious approach.

Diomande joined from Leipzig for 125 million euros, a fee that could climb to 140 million through add-ons and incentives tied to the deal.

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