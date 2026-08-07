Mourinho receives fresh boost regarding Courtois's return

Thibaut Courtois is back. The Belgian goalkeeper has begun a fresh phase of his preparations with Real Madrid, rejoining training after finishing his World Cup campaign and taking his summer break, the latest to report back ahead of the new season.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Courtois is now available to coach Jose Mourinho. He wrapped up his involvement in the World Cup, held in the United States, after suffering a minor muscular discomfort during the match against Spain, and is ready to return to work with the team.

Real Madrid have travelled to Hungary for their second friendly of the pre-season, but Courtois made his way to the club's Sports City in Valdebebas to continue his training programme.

Just as Diomande did on his first day as a Real Madrid player, the Belgian goalkeeper put in an individual session under the scorching sun in the Spanish capital. He now waits for the team to return and resume group work ahead of the upcoming friendly against Deportivo La Coruna.

More players will filter back to Real Madrid over the coming week as they return from the World Cup. Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe are the last expected to arrive, completing Mourinho's squad before the league gets under way.