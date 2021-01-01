Mourinho interrupts Spurs press conference to pay Prince Philip tribute after Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

The Tottenham manager took the opportunity to pass on his condolences to the royal family while previewing the meeting with Manchester United

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho interrupted his own press conference on Friday to pay tribute to Prince Philip, after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99.

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and was the longest-serving consort in the history of the British royal family.

Mourinho took the opportunity to pass on his condolences, with the Portuguese embracing English culture across two spells at Chelsea, one at Manchester United and his current role in north London.

What has been said?

Mourinho told reporters when looking ahead to a meeting with United on Sunday: "I want to express my condolences to the Royal family.

"To be very honest, I have a deep, deep, deep respect for the Royal family. All my condolences. It's not just this country sharing this feeling.

"I have the utmost respect. I feel sad for the departure of Prince Philip on a personal basis, because I have only positive feelings for the meaning of the family. I feel very sorry, but unfortunately this is life and we have to keep going."

What else did Mourinho have to say?

After paying tribute to Prince Philip, Mourinho went on to discuss football matters. He is readying his side for a meeting with his former employers, with Spurs still looking to chase down a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

They will not be at full strength when playing host to the Red Devils - a side they crushed 6-1 earlier in the season - but only have a couple of fitness concerns to contend with.

Mourinho said: "Good news. Ben Davies and Matt Doherty are the only players that are not available to play. So they are still injured. Of course getting better.

"No more injury news. Everybody is available."

