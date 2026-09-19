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Elche CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Mourinho opens the refereeing file before the derby: isn't what happened strange?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

We'll see what happens

José Mourinho returned to the subject of refereeing ahead of the clash with Atlético Madrid, despite insisting he does not like to discuss referees before matches. The Real Madrid manager spoke at Valdebebas, a day before the eagerly awaited derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.

His comments came after a reminder of previous remarks, in which he had expressed surprise at not being asked about the penalties awarded to Barcelona and Atlético Madrid during the last round.

"What about the penalties that were awarded last week?" the Portuguese said. "It is too late now. A round of matches has ended, and we can talk about why Elche finished the match with 11 players."

Mourinho then turned to the derby referee. "It is a little strange that we knew the referee of tomorrow's match a week ago," he said, before affirming his confidence in the official appointed to take charge.

"I prefer to say that if he was appointed, it is because he has the competence and sufficient experience for a match of this degree of emotional importance," he added. "I do not like to talk about referees before the match. I have complete confidence in him before the match, and we will see what happens afterwards."

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
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