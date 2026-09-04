Mourinho makes surprise decision to leave out Real Madrid star from Betis clash

Real Madrid face a fresh test of their perfect start to the Spanish league season when they visit Real Betis this Friday evening in the fourth round. José Mourinho's side want a fourth win on the bounce to keep the heat on Barcelona.

The trip comes just days before their UEFA Champions League campaign gets under way.

Mourinho has named a fearsome attacking line-up spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé, with Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler in support, while Valverde and Camavinga anchor the midfield.

Bernardo Silva's absence from the XI raises eyebrows. He is suspended for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

His omission hands Camavinga a vote of confidence, and the trio of Arda Güler, Dumfries and Konaté return to the starting side.

The line-up was as follows:

Real Madrid

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella

Midfield: Valverde, Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius.

Attack: Kylian Mbappé.

Real Betis

Goalkeeper: Álvaro Valles.

Defence: Bellerín, Diego Llorente, Natan, Fran García

Midfield: Bernal, Roca, Antony, Fornals, Isco, Riquelme.

Attack: Cucho Hernández.