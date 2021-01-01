Mourinho expecting 'strange' summer window as he eyes Spurs reinforcements

The Tottenham boss says mentality will be the focus when the club dips back into the market

Jose Mourinho says he is expecting a "strange" transfer window this summer as he searches for players that can improve his Tottenham squad.

Mourinho and Spurs are currently in pursuit of a top-four finish, and the Champions League place that would come with it, before turning attention towards summer signings.

But Mourinho did admit he expects the upcoming window to be "different" regardless of where Spurs finish in the Premier League.

What did Mourinho have to say?

"We are much more focused on now than what is next," Mourinho said. "But of course I have an idea [of what the club needs].

“Of course, we share our ideas. When I say 'we', I say myself and the [club's] structure including obviously the boss, [chairman Daniel Levy].

"So we know what we want. But at the same time we can all expect a strange summer. I believe that it will be a bit strange in the sense of a different transfer window than in previous seasons.

“But at the moment I don’t think it is about anyone fighting for his future. It is about everyone fighting for the points we need to finish the season the best that we can."

What is Mourinho looking for this summer?

Having signed Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty last year, Mourinho says the biggest thing he is looking for in players this summer is a confident streak that can lift Spurs' mentality.

Tottenham crashed out of the Europa League before the international break and, while he believes he has talent in his current squad, Mourinho is seeking new players that can bring a little extra to take them to the next level.

"For me, when people speak about talent and separate talent from professionalism, commitment and ambition, I think people are wrong," he said.

"For me, there is not talent and then these other qualities are a different thing. For me, everything is in the same package.

"So I believe a team needs players where the talent co-exists with all these other ingredients. And this is what gives teams the extra potential to do big things.

"And of course I was very happy with the reaction [of the team] in the Villa game. But, I keep saying the same, you shouldn’t be reactive, you should be always at the same level.

"Not in terms of performance level because that depends – your opponent can be better than you and you can have a negative day. But that package that you bring to the game has to be always there – that’s very important. Of course it’s a priority.

“I believe the more players you have with this mentality, the more they can influence the group’s state of mind, the group’s soul. It’s important going forward. Not just for us – I believe every team, every club has to think the same way. This profile of players are very important."

