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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Mourinho disagrees with Morocco: the World Cup final should be held at a legendary stadium

J. Mourinho
World Cup
Morocco
Spain
Real Madrid
Portugal
Morocco
Spain

The Portuguese coach offers two answers to the controversial question

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at comments from Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, over which nation has the right to stage the 2030 World Cup final. Spain, Portugal and Morocco will jointly host the tournament.

Speaking at Friday's press conference ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, the Portuguese was asked where the final should be played in four years' time.

Mourinho told Spanish newspaper "AS": "There is a difference between where the match should be held, and where I would wish it to be held."

Laughing, he added: "Forgive me, I would like it to be in Lisbon."

His head, though, pointed to the Santiago Bernabeu, home of his own side.

He explained: "I will give an answer not because I am the Real Madrid manager, but because if you can play in a legendary and historic stadium, where some of the best players in the history of the game have played... then it should be here. And I would say the same thing if I were Benfica's manager."

The remarks land amid fresh controversy over the venue for the showpiece, sparked by Lekjaa's surprising comments.

On Thursday, at an event for the Authenticity and Modernity Party in the city of Bouznika, Lekjaa declared: "What you should know is that the Benslimane province will have the honour of hosting the final of the 2030 World Cup."

He pointed to the Grand Stade Hassan II, a 115,000-capacity ground still under construction, as the intended venue.

FIFA soon shot the claim down. As "Marca" reported, an official source at world football's governing body denied any promises had been made to Morocco over the 2030 final, insisting "the decision will be taken at the appropriate time".

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