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Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-5173487.jpgUlmer/Lingria
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Mourinho bids farewell to Messi: your career will never be forgotten, and your absence will affect the World Cup

L. Messi
J. Mourinho
Argentina
Real Madrid
Barcelona
World Cup
Copa America
Argentina
Portugal
Spain

The Special One praises the Flea

Real Madrid boss José Mourinho has responded to Lionel Messi's announcement that the Inter Miami star and Barcelona legend is retiring from international football.

Messi confirmed the news in an official statement on his Instagram account. "After all this time since the final match, and after much thought, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing with the national team," he wrote.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

"It was a painful decision and it still hurts me deep down, but I realise that the time has come," he added. "I swear to you that I always gave everything I had, not only during the recent years in which we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything I had for this shirt, to make you happy and to make you feel proud of being Argentinian through football."

The Portuguese left a comment on Messi's post. "Congratulations on a wonderful and unforgettable international career," Mourinho wrote. "The next Copa América and the next World Cup will not be the same in your absence as they were before."

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