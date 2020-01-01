‘Mourinho is the best coach in the history of football’ – Spurs boss lauded by former Real Madrid striker Adebayor

The Togolese frontman worked with the Portuguese coach at Santiago Bernabeu and remains a big fan of a manager with a glittering CV

Jose Mourinho is “the best coach in the history of football”, according to Emmanuel Adebayor, with the Portuguese having enjoyed success wherever he has been in a distinguished managerial career.

The self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ burst onto the scene when guiding to domestic and glory.

Premier League title triumphs were then savoured at , before a historic treble was secured with giants .

Mourinho went on to conquer with , before returning to to get Chelsea back on top of things and claiming three trophies in his debut campaign at .

The charismatic 57-year-old is now looking to deliver long-awaited silverware at , with Adebayor considering him to be the perfect man for that job.

The ex-Spurs striker, who claimed Copa del Rey honours when working under Mourinho during a loan spell at Real in 2011, told AS of his former boss: “I love Mourinho, we had a great relationship and he was the one who brought me to Madrid, although it wasn't easy for him to find a place for me in the side.

“The only trophy I have ever won was at Madrid with him. Now he's at Tottenham and I wish him the best of luck.

“He is the best coach in the history of football.”

Adebayor spent only five months at Santiago Bernabeu, and has represented a number of other leading clubs, but considers his time in to be a career highlight.

The 36-year-old Togolese, who was last on the books of Paraguayan side Olimpia, added: “I've played for , Arsenal and City, among other teams before coming to Madrid and so I could see the difference.

“Madrid is way ahead of the rest. I enjoyed a wonderful experience there. I love Real Madrid and I would like to go back and say my goodbyes when I get the chance.

“Signing for Madrid was the best moment of my life. But in the end, it was the place where I played the least football of my career - nevertheless it was the club which left the biggest mark on me.

“The organization was incredible, how I was treated, the affection from the fans... everything.”