Mourinho begins his second spell with a hard-fought win at Real Madrid

Real Madrid began their preparations for the 2026-2027 season with their first friendly under new coach Jose Mourinho, against Alcorcon at a fan-free "Alfredo Di Stefano" stadium.

In temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius, Real Madrid claimed a 1-0 win. The first-team players left the pitch in the 70th minute with the game heading for a goalless draw. Eleven players from the club's academy, "La Fabrica", saw it out, and Yanez settled it from the penalty spot.

Mourinho sprang no major surprises with his starting line-up. He had ten first-team players available and fielded nine of them. The only absentee was Fede Valverde, who watched from the stands having managed just two training sessions since joining on Wednesday. Eder Militao and Rodrygo sat alongside him to support the team.

Arda Guler, by contrast, started the match despite only joining training on Monday, leading the midfield. Lunin took his place in goal and wore the captain's armband, with Alexander-Arnold, Asensio, Huijsen and Carreras in front of him. Cestero anchored the midfield, Camavinga and Guler operated ahead of him, Mastantuono played on the right, Gonzalo led the line, and the big gamble Gabri Veiga featured on the left.

The Portuguese did not appear on the pitch until 10 minutes before kick-off, watching the end of the warm-up calmly. He simply touched the grass and the ball, then headed back.

Camera lenses fixed on Mourinho more than the match itself, tracking his reactions and emotions on his first appearance at "Valdebebas" after a 13-year absence. He wore the pink training kit, his hair greying over the years, and looked calm and highly composed. Only once in the first 20 minutes did he leave the bench, giving some instructions in a low voice before returning to his seat.

On the pitch, Real Madrid started with a strong burst. After just 51 seconds, Mastantuono won a penalty following a run down the right wing. Guler rushed to grab the ball and struck it, dashing team-mate Gonzalo's wish, but the goalkeeper saved it. So began the first minute and a half of Mourinho's second tenure.

The tempo gradually dropped. The following 15 minutes offered no dangerous chances. Mastantuono stood out as the best performer, along with Cestero's character and Gonzalo's desire to prove himself, and the first half ended goalless and without full conviction, built on a tactical approach of organisation and high pressing.

A media blackout kicked in after the 20th minute. The press left the stadium and the live broadcast on the club's official channel was cut. Guler still tried to make up for the missed penalty, putting in a distinctive, dynamic display in playmaking and set-pieces, while Mastantuono continued to lead the team's dangerous attacks.

By the 70th minute, with the score pointing to a goalless draw, Mourinho made a wholesale change and withdrew every first-team player for the academy kids. The decisive moment came via a second penalty. Yanez converted it, and Alcorcon's coaching staff protested the referee's decision. The match ended 1-0 to Real Madrid.