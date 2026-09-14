Mourinho answers the thorny question about Diomande

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho insists Yan Diomande has everything he needs to become a regular starter at Real Madrid, despite the fierce competition for places in attack.

Tribuna reported that Mourinho faced questions ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Elche in La Liga about what Diomande needs to nail down a starting spot, after the forward made his first appearance in the side against Rayo Vallecano.

His reply was blunt. "He lacks nothing."

The Portuguese went further, suggesting the Ivorian forward would walk into any other team on the planet.

"If he were at any other team in the world, he would play 90 minutes in every match," Mourinho said.

Diomande's situation, the Real Madrid boss explained, comes down to the sheer weight of attacking options rather than any failing on the player's part.

"We have many options, Diomande, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and then Rodrygo Goes soon," he added. "So, when we talk about an indispensable starter, it becomes difficult."

Real Madrid sit second in the Spanish league on 12 points after five rounds, three behind leaders Barcelona.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums