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Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

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Mourinho answers the thorny question about Diomande

Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Y. Diomande
Spain

Diomandé's situation is linked to the multiple attacking options available to him

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho insists Yan Diomande has everything he needs to become a regular starter at Real Madrid, despite the fierce competition for places in attack.

Tribuna reported that Mourinho faced questions ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Elche in La Liga about what Diomande needs to nail down a starting spot, after the forward made his first appearance in the side against Rayo Vallecano.

His reply was blunt. "He lacks nothing."

The Portuguese went further, suggesting the Ivorian forward would walk into any other team on the planet.

"If he were at any other team in the world, he would play 90 minutes in every match," Mourinho said.

LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Diomande's situation, the Real Madrid boss explained, comes down to the sheer weight of attacking options rather than any failing on the player's part.

"We have many options, Diomande, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and then Rodrygo Goes soon," he added. "So, when we talk about an indispensable starter, it becomes difficult."

Real Madrid sit second in the Spanish league on 12 points after five rounds, three behind leaders Barcelona.

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