Moura concedes 'something is missing' at Tottenham as he struggles to explain reason for Champions League exit

The Brazilian has urged the rest of team-mates to pick themselves up and work hard in order to get over a "difficult moment" for the club

Lucas Moura has struggled to put his finger on the reason why were beaten so comfortably by in the , with the winger admitting that recent results have not been good enough under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to the outfit in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month, with a Timo Werner penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Tottenham needed to score twice at Red Bull Arena to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals, but fell behind just 10 minutes into the second leg when Marcel Sabitzer fired a low shot past Hugo Lloris and into the net.

Sabitzer doubled his account to put Leipzig in a commanding position heading in at half-time, and Spurs were unable to respond in the second 45 as Moura, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela endured a frustrating night in the final third of the pitch.

Emil Forsberg rounded off a 3-0 triumph for Julian Nagelsmann's side, with Tottenham failing to produce the same high level of performance which took them all the way to last season's European Cup final.

Moura admitted post-match that "something is missing" at Spurs at the moment, but insisted that a winning formula will be rediscovered if the squad remains united.

"What happened last season showed we are a very good team, a very good club, that we have great players," the international began. "But now is a new season and a new moment. I cannot tell you what happened if it is about mentality, about confidence, but we know that something is missing.

"I don't think there is a lack of confidence. We know that we have good players, we have a good squad and we can do better. It is just football. Sometimes you can try everything you play well, you don't win. It is just something that is missing. We will find the winning way again. We need to keep fighting and working."

Tottenham are still without prized duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both of whom are in recovery after undergoing surgery on respective injuries, and Mourinho doesn't expect January signing Steven Bergwijn to play again this season after spraining his ankle during last weekend's draw at .

Mourinho will have to make do with a makeshift frontline once again when his side play host to on Sunday, which comes five days before a London derby encounter against West Ham.

Moura hopes Tottenham can pick up six points to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive, as they look to close a seven-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed .

"We have two important games at home now and we need to win, that is it," said Moura. "Every season it is our objective to get into the Champions League. We know we need to be better. The last few results were not good and we have to improve our game.

"It's true it's a very difficult moment for us. But the only way that we have is to keep fighting, keep believing. Now we have only the Premier League and we need to be in a better position. Our objective is the top four, the Champions League next season.

"I believe that it's possible. We will try."