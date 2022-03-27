Mount refuses to taunt Chelsea team-mate Jorginho over Italy World Cup qualifying disaster

Mason Mount says he is refusing to taunt Chelsea team-mate Jorginho over Italy's World Cup qualifying disaster because of the respect he has for the midfielder.

Jorginho played the full 90 minutes of Italy's shocking 1-0 loss against North Macedonia in a 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off at the Stadio Renzo Barbera on Thursday night.

The Azzurri came crashing back down to earth some nine months after winning Euro 2020, where they beat England to clinch the trophy in the final at Wembley, but Mount won't be kicking his club colleague while he's down.

What's been said?

The Chelsea midfielder sympathises with Jorginho, who was accused of mocking England after their penalty shoot-out loss to Italy for dying his hair blonde like Phil Foden, and hopes he can pick himself up to help Chelsea finish their season with a bang.

“I always mention that Jorgy is the joker in the group,” Mount said when quizzed on a fellow midfielder's international heartbreak. “But when it comes to big games against us, there is nothing but respect between us all.

“It’s all about respect. If you look at how far both teams (England and Italy) had to come to get that opportunity in the final, it was a massive amount of work.

“So, no, I won’t be giving him jokes or stick about what’s happened with Italy. It’s hard for me to see a player I have played with for the last three years go through something like that.

“I actually sent him a little message and said, ‘keep your head up, you’ve had an amazing season and hopefully we can go on this season to win some more things together’.”

Jorginho says Italy exit will 'haunt' him

Jorginho admitted to feeling personally responsible for Italy's failure to reach the 2022 World Cup after their loss to North Macedonia, having missed two penalties in games against Switzerland in the qualification group stage.

“It hurts when I think about it, because I do still think about it and it will haunt me for the rest of my life," The 30-year-old told Rai Sport.

"Stepping up there twice and not being able to help your team and your country is something that I will carry with me forever, and it weighs on me.

“People say we need to lift our heads and carry on, but it’s tough.”

Jorginho and Mount are due back in action for Chelsea against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on April 2.

