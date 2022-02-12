Mount goes off injured in Chelsea's Club World Cup final clash against Palmeiras

By Peter McVitie
Getty Images

Mason Mount was forced off with an injury during Chelsea's Club World Cup final match against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues were forced to make an early change as the England international was unable to carry on.

United States international Christian Pulisic came on to take Mount's place, making his first appearance for the club in almost a month.

Editors' Picks

More to follow...