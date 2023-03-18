Motherwell vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Motherwell against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers will continue looking to chase down Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when they take on a resurgent Motherwell side at Fir Park on Saturday.

Michael Beale won 15 of the 17 games in charge of the Gers and tasted his first loss of the season in the 2-1 loss to Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-finals, but the nine-point gap to the top of the Premiership remains unchanged.

New Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has lifted the club from joint-bottom to ninth and they are on a four-game unbeaten run after the 2-0 win over Ross County the last time out.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Motherwell vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Motherwell vs Rangers Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 8:30am EDT, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell

How to watch Motherwell vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

There will be no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Motherwell team news & squad

Left-back Jake Carroll is a long way from recovering from a knee surgery, while forward Joseph Efford is expected to return no earlier than mid-April following a thigh muscle rupture in October 2022.

January arrivals Mikael Mandron and Shane Blaney are doubts due to knocks.

Motherwell possible XI: Kelly; Butcher, Casey, McGinn; Johnston, Goss, Slattery, Furlong; Spittal; Obika, Van Veen

Position Players Goalkeepers Kelly, Osborough Defenders Lamie, Mugabi, Casey, Blaney, McGinley, Furlong, O'Donnell, McGinn, Johnston Midfielders Butcher, Goss, Slattery, Tierney, Cornelius, Morris, Danzaki, McKinstry, Spittal, Crankshaw Forwards Van Veen, Obika, Aitchison, Mandron

Rangers team news & squad

Returning from injury, Ridvan Yilmaz has taken back his place from Borna Barisic at left-back. The Croatian would miss the game regardless as he returned to his homeland for the birth of his child.

Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Nnamdi Ofoborh are the long-term absentees at the club, and joining them is Kemar Roofe, who is ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery.

Centre-back Filip Helander is out with a foot injury till the end of March.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Raskin, Jack, Cantrell; Kent, Colak, Sakala