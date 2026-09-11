Mossou shares hilarious anecdote about Wout Weghorst

Sjoerd Mossou shared a brilliant anecdote about Wout Weghorst this week on the talk show Voetbaltijd. It goes back to the moment the FC Twente striker earned his first call-up to the Netherlands national team.

On the programme, Mossou says he has always been a 'very big fan' of Weghorst. ''There is always something with him. Look, normal people have a certain emotional framework they stay within. But with Wout, everything is more. He is sadder than you and me, he is angrier than you and me, he is more religious than you and me. Everything is more. I love that.''

He then tells a striking story about Weghorst from his time at AZ. ''That was when he first came into the picture for the Netherlands national team. During a training session it would be announced whether he would be selected for the Netherlands.''

At that point, Weghorst had made an agreement with AZ's physiotherapist or masseur, Mossou explains. ''Weghorst had then agreed with AZ's physiotherapist or masseur that he should give him a thumbs-up as soon as he was in the squad'', Mossou continues. ''At that moment, AZ were training flat out.''

Then Weghorst spotted a thumbs-up from the touchline. ''At one point Weghorst saw a thumbs-up along the touchline. He then ran off the pitch and dropped to his knees to celebrate that he had made the Netherlands national team. That is typical Wout Weghorst. No other player would do that'', said an amused Mossou.

Now back at Twente, Weghorst has won 53 caps for the Netherlands. In recent years, the towering striker has been part of several major tournaments with the national team.