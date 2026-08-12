Morocco star undergoes medical before La Liga move

Morocco international Nayef Aguerd is undergoing a medical today, Wednesday, ahead of a return to the Spanish league, according to the prominent journalist Santi Aouna, correspondent for the French website "Foot Mercato".

The Olympique de Marseille defender will complete his tests at Real Sociedad, Aouna revealed on "X", with the Spanish club and Marseille having reached a preliminary agreement over a loan move with an option to buy.

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Real Sociedad opened with a first offer, "Foot Mercato" reported earlier: a paid loan worth 2.5 million euros, plus an obligatory buy option worth 10 million euros. Marseille turned it down.

The Spanish club then sweetened the deal. It now heads towards a loan worth 4 million euros, along with a non-obligatory buy option worth 11 million euros, according to press reports.

Aguerd knows the San Sebastián stadium well. He enjoyed a successful spell with Real Sociedad during the 2024-2025 season, playing for the team on loan from England's West Ham United.

He had moved to Marseille in the summer of 2025, arriving from West Ham in a deal worth 23 million euros.

Several clubs chased the Moroccan defender in recent days. Qatar's Al-Sadd were among the most prominent parties keen to sign him, while France's Rennes had shown earlier interest before his release clause of 15 million euros expired at the end of last July.